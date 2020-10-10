Saturday, October 10, 2020
     
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  IPL 2020: MS Dhoni sports new hairdo ahead of RCB vs CSK

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni sports new hairdo ahead of RCB vs CSK

It seems that the scorching heat in the UAE got to the CSK skipper as he cut his hair short ahead of their crucial game against Virat Kohli-led RCB.

India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 10, 2020 18:49 IST
ms dhoni csk ipl 2020
Image Source : CSK/TWITTER

MS Dhoni ahead of CSK's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on Saturday.

MS Dhoni is surely not having the best of days on the cricket field with his IPL side Chennai Super Kings losing four of their six games while dwelling in the bottom half of the points table.

This has led to extensive criticism on the 39-year-old ageing cricketer, who has failed to play his classic finisher role on multiple occasions.

However, Dhoni showed on Sunday that he is unperturbed by such criticism as he was seen sporting a new look ahead of a crucial game against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on Saturday.

MS Dhoni was seen in a usual short hair and it could be very well due to the unusual heat in the Gulf nation as players have often complained that the heat has got to them on the field.

The official Twiiter handle of Chennai Super Kings tweeted photo of his new look.

