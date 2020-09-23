IPL 2019: MS Dhoni reveals the reason why he didn't come to bat earlier vs Rajasthan Royals

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of MS Dhoni

Rajasthan Royals enjoyed a 16-run win over Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday while MS Dhoni came out at his vintage best to hit three back-to-back sixes at the fag end of the game to reduce the run-rate of the team, impacting the points table.

Such was the brute force of his shot that one of the maximums landed outside the Sharjah Stadium, with fans and experts wondering why the Dhoni limited himself to 17-ball 29 run cameo at no.7.

When asked about the same at the post-match presentation ceremony, the skipper revealed that he decided against promoting himself up the order because he hadn't batted in a while and added that 14-day quarantine didn't help the 38-year-old CSK skipper either.

"I haven't batted for a long time. 14-day quarantine doesn't help (why he isn't batting higher). Also wanted to try different things, give opportunities to Sam. Have the opportunity to try different things. If it doesn't work, you can always go back to your strengths. Faf adapted very well. Something the batsmen will do, neglect square leg and go more towards long-on and long-off," he said.

