IPL 2020: Everyone’s hounding about MS Dhoni but he is human too, says Lakshmipathy Balaji

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of MS Dhoni.

MS Dhoni has been facing a lot of criticism in IPL 2020 as upon his return after a year-long sabbatical, the charismatic Chennai Super Kings skipper has failed to play his classic match-winning knocks, subsequently leading to four CSK defeats in six matches.

However, things took an ugly turned ugly recently with unwarranted and sickening comments made towards his family and that didn't sit well with many.

Showing strong oppression towards such elements, CSK bowling coach said the criticism made towards the legendary Indian cricketer is unacceptable as people must not forget that MS is a human as well.

"MS Dhoni is human too, right? Everyone is hounding about ‘MS this… MS that…’ Like everyone, he too is a normal cricketer and has to go through this phase," Balaji said.

The former Indian pacer further added that from what he has seen so far, a big knock from the CSK skipper is in the reckoning.

"Whatever I have seen in the camp and Whatever I have seen in the practice match, he is hitting it clean. Even against Rajasthan Royals they were all clean hits. As far as I know, for a player like him, a matter of time before he come into big form, maybe within next one or two games," Balaji said.

CSK is currently enduring an uncharacteristic horrid time with the three-time champions being third from the bottom in the points table and will take on VIrat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on Saturday to keep their play-offs hopes on.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage