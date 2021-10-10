Dhoni finishes off in style to secure final berth for CSK in IPL 2021

Follow us on Image Source : IPLT20.COM Finisher MS Dhoni returns in style as CSK beat DC to reach 9th IPL final

Mahendra Singh Dhoni finished it off in style for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as he remained unbeaten on 18 off just six deliveries to steer the side to a record ninth IPL final.

Dhoni joined Moeen Ali at a critical moment in the 173-run chase for the CSK against the Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1, with the side needing 24 off 11 deliveries. CSK had lost the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad (70), who had been key in steering the run-chase for the side until that point.

However, the CSK captain adopted an aggressive approach from the very start, slamming Avesh Khan for a six over deep midwicket on his second delivery before returning to strike on the second ball of the final over.

With 13 needed in five balls, MS Dhoni struck Tom Curran for two successive fours, forcing the Englishman to change his line. This resulted in the English bowler wandering off his length as he bowled a wide.

Dhoni, widely known for his finishing skills, rolled back the years as he hit the winning runs for the Chennai Super Kings.

On the fourth delivery, with only four needed to win, Dhoni punished the slower delivery outside off with a colossal pull behind square to seal a final berth for the side.

This was Chennai Super Kings' ninth final appearance in the Indian Premier League, which is a record for most finals by a side in the tournament.

At 40, MS Dhoni, who has already retired from international cricket, had been struggling with form throughout the tournament. However, on Sunday in the Qualifier 1, he pulled out a vintage version of himself as he steered the side to victory.