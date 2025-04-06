MS Dhoni equals Ravindra Jadeja's all-time IPL record despite CSK's loss to DC at Chepauk MS Dhoni struggled his way to a 30-run knock as he could not unleash his towering power skills in the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals clash at Chepuak. Dhoni has equalled an all-time IPL record despite his labouring innings against Delhi.

MS Dhoni laboured his way to a 26-ball 30-run knock as Chennai Super Kings went down to Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2025 clash on Saturday, April 5. Chasing a target of 184, CSK went down by 25 runs as Dhoni and Vijay Shankar's unbeaten 84-run association could not inspire the team to a win. Despite this, Dhoni has equalled an all-time IPL record.

Dhoni has levelled Jadeja's historic record for remaining unbeaten the most times in IPL chases. This was the 40th time Dhoni went unbeaten in a chase, now the joint-most.

Most times unbeaten in IPL chases:

1 - MS Dhoni: 40

2 - Ravindra Jadeja: 40

3 - Dinesh Karthik: 28

4 - David Miller: 28

5 - Virat Kohli: 25

Dhoni's 30-run knock had only a four and a six as he could not unleash his power, once his best buddy, at Chepauk. Meanwhile, Shankar also failed to find the right timing as he struggled his way to a 54-ball 69-run knock. Shankar came in at No.4 when the hosts had lost Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj Gaikwad early in the powerplay. He held one end up but could not shift gears when needed.

The loss was CSK's first to DC at Chepauk 2010. They had a winning streak of seven games at home against the Capitals, but that streak came to an end this time. The five-time champions are enduring a tough time in IPL 2025, having now lost three matches in a row after their opening win against the Mumbai Indians.

Meanwhile, Delhi have registered a hat-trick of wins and are the only ones to remain unbeaten in the season currently. This was only the second time that DC have won their first three matches in a season, emulating their feat of 2009. DC are at the top of the points table in IPL 2025.