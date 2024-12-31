MS Dhoni drops major update on fitness ahead of return to cricket for CSK in IPL 2025

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY MS Dhoni.

Former India cricketer and current Chennai Super Kings star MS Dhoni has dropped an update on his fitness ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. Dhoni, who plays competitive cricket only in IPL now, was retained as an uncapped player for Rs 4 crore by CSK for IPL 2025.

Dhoni has already handed the captaincy to opener Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of IPL 2024 and played as a ball-basher lower-down the order. Fans wait in anticipation to see Dhoni turning up in the yellow year-by-year and he has not disappointed them as he will feature in the Indian cash-rich league despite being 43.

Dhoni has dropped an update on his fitness ahead of the upcoming season, saying that he is not fit as he used to be earlier but is doing what is needed to be fit for the sport. "I am not as fit as I used to be, a lot of effort now needs to be there on what you are eating and I am doing very specific things to be fit for cricket. We are not fast bowlers so our requirements are not that intense," Dhoni said on the latest episode of 'Tread Talks' of Eurogrip Tyres.

Dhoni added that what keeps him going is the fact that is connected with some or the other sport during the IPL off-season. "What really helps me is playing a lot of sports in between eating and going to the gym. So whenever I get time I like to play a lot of different sports, maybe tennis, badminton, or football, that keep me engaged. That's the best way of being in touch with fitness," he said.

Dhoni also stated that he does not miss International cricket as he had already done his bit for India. "I thought I would get more time, but sadly, I haven't got much time. I don't miss international cricket because I always believe you know you think about everything then you take a decision.

"Once you have taken a decision no point really thinking about that. So I am very happy with God's grace whatever I was able to do for my country. Other than that it has been fun. I have been able to spend a lot of time with friends, I can do a lot more motorcycle rides, not the long ones, that's something very close to my heart," he said.

The former India captain also credited his parents for his success in his life. "My parents because they had to sacrifice a lot and I feel a lot of discipline that I have today is because of my parents. Friends are always important, you have a different set of friends when you are till Class 2 and in my case, from Class 3 onwards friends change a bit and then when you go to plus 2 it changes.

"So I always felt that friends are always very important part of who you are because it is the friends who can make a big difference. Upbringing helps you to choose the right thing. So, I am grateful to my parents and close friends," he said.