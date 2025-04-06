MS Dhoni breaks silence on his IPL retirement rumours Chennai SUper Kings' stalwart MS Dhoni recently came forward and addressed the rumours about him retiring after the ongoing season of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. He opined that he still does have time to decide.

Chennai Super Kings are struggling in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. The side has played four games in the tournament so far, and they have only managed to win one game, and have lost their last three matches in the tournament.

With CSK’s subpar performances in the tournament, speculations over franchise stalwart MS Dhoni’s retirement from the IPL have been rapidly increasing. Dhoni, despite getting to bat at several crucial junctures of the games, has been unable to finish the match for Chennai, and many have come forward to express their opinion over whether Dhoni should retire.

In Chennai Super Kings’ recent clash against Delhi Capitals, Dhoni’s parents were in attendance at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, which fuelled the rumours even further. However, Dhoni did not retire after DC dominated CSK in Chepauk, and the former skipper even came forward in an interview to address his retirement rumours.

"I am still playing IPL; I kept it very simple – one year at a time – I am 43, by the time I finish this season, I will be 44 in July - so I have 10 months to decide whether I want to play one more year and it's not me deciding, it's the body, whether you can or not,” MS Dhoni said on Raj Shamani’s podcast.

It is worth noting that after registering their third loss in four matches, Chennai Super Kings will next take on Punjab Kings. Led by Shreyas Iyer, Punjab has been in terrific form as of late, losing just one out of the three games that they have played.

The side will be taking on the five-time champions on the back of a loss against Rajasthan Royals, and with Chennai Super Kings struggling for a win as well, both teams will hope to put in a good performance. Where PBKS will hope to stay in the top four, CSK will be looking to get out of the bottom end of the standings.