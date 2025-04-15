MS Dhoni breaks Pravin Tambe's all-time IPL record after 11 years MS Dhoni was one of the main reasons that the Chennai Super Kings returned to winning ways on Monday (April 14) against the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025. He smashed an unbeaten 26 off just 11 deliveries and ended up breaking Pravin Tambe's record after 11 years.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ended the Lucknow Super Giants' three-match winning streak on Monday (April 14) in the 30th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. With this win, their five-match losing streak also ended, and their skipper, MS Dhoni, was one of the main reasons behind their victory. He won the player of the match award for his heroics as wicketkeeper, batter, and captain in the game and, in the process, broke Pravin Tambe's all-time IPL record after 11 years.

Dhoni became the oldest player in the history of IPL to win the Player of the Match award at the age of 43 years and 281 days. Pravin Tambe held his record by his name earlier, having won the POTM award against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the age of 42 years and 209 days back in May 2014.

For the unversed, apart from leading the team, Dhoni took a catch, affected a stumping and a run-out each and then scored 26 runs off just 11 balls at a strike rate of 236.36 with four fours and a six to his name. When he came out to bat, CSK yet again seemed to be struggling to chase down 167 runs and the required rate was approaching 12.

But Dhoni's arrival also helped Shivam Dube as the duo added an unbeaten 57 off just 27 deliveries to take CSK home in the final over with five wickets and three balls in hand.

The five-time champions will now enjoy a break of five days before locking horns against another five-time champion team Mumbai Indians on Sunday (April 20) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. CSK will take confidence from the fact that they defeated MI earlier this season to get their campaign off to a flier.