MS Dhoni, among seven cricketers, inducted to ICC Hall of Fame MS Dhoni has become the 11th Indian cricketer to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. Dhoni was among the seven cricketers to be inducted into the prestigious award list in 2025.

New Delhi:

Former India captain MS Dhoni was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame on Monday, June 9. During a special event in London, the former World Cup-winning skipper was among seven legendary players to have been inducted to the elite list. It "recognises the achievements of the legends of the game from cricket’s long and illustrious history".

Dhoni is the 11th Indian to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, joining the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar and Anil Kumble, among others.

List of Indian players to be inducted into ICC Hall of Fame:

S No. Name Year 1 Bishan Bedi 2009 2 Kapil Dev 2009 3 Sunil Gavaskar 2009 4 Anil Kumble 2015 5 Rahul Dravid 2018 6 Sachin Tendulkar 2019 7 Vinoo Mankad 2021 8 Diana Edulji 2023 9 Virender Sehwag 2023 10 Neetu David 2023 11 MS Dhoni 2025

Dhoni reacts after getting inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame

Dhoni was not present in London during the ceremony. However, the former India cricketer expressed his gratitude for being inducted into the Hall of Fame. "It is an honour to be named in the ICC Hall of Fame, which recognises the contributions of cricketers across generations and from all over the world. To have your name remembered alongside such all-time greats is a wonderful feeling. It is something that I will cherish forever," Dhoni said.

Meanwhile, former Australia cricketer Matthew Hayden was the first man to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame this year. The likes of Hashim Amla, Graeme Smith and Daniel Vettori were also inducted into the Hall of Fame. A total of five men's and two women's cricketers have been inducted into the prestigious list this year.

Apart from these five men's cricketers, England legend Sarah Taylor and Pakistan icon Sana Mir were also inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

The seven Hall of Famers of this year add to the 115 Hall of Famers of the past. The ICC Hall of Fame was launched by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in association with the Federation of International Cricketers' Associations (FICA) in Dubai on 2 January 2009, as part of the ICC's centenary celebrations.