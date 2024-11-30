MR-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction: Best fantasy team for WBBL 2024 final, preview, playing XIs

Follow us on Image Source : WBBL/X MR-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction: Best fantasy team

MR-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction: Melbourne Renegades and Brisbane Heat are set to light up the Women's Big Bash League 2024 final at MCG on Sunday. The Renegades are looking at their maiden WBBL title while the Brisbane Heat target their third title.

The Renegades finished the 10th edition of the WBBL at the top of the points table with 7 wins in 10 matches, on a level with the second-based Heat, to secure the direct qualification to the final. Jess Jonassen-led Brisbane side defeated Sydney Thunder in the Challenger game to reach the final.

Match Details:

Match: Final match

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Date & Time: Sunday, December 1, 07:50 AM IST (1:20 PM IST).

Broadcast details: Star Sports Select 1 HD and Disney+ Hotstar website and application.

MR-W vs BH-W Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Georgia Redmayne

Batters: Grace Harris, Deandra Dottin, Jemimah Rodrigues

All-rounders: Jess Jonassen (C), Hayley Matthews, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham

Bowlers: Nicola Hancock, Lucy Hamilton, Milly Illingworth

MR-W vs BH-W Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Hayley Matthews: The star Caribbean all-rounder has played the biggest role in Melbourne Renegades' run to the final. Hayley is leading the scoring chart for her team with 255 runs at a strike rate of 136.36 and has also taken 12 wickets in 9 innings in the WBBL 2024 season.

Jess Jonassen: The veteran spin all-rounder is enjoying one of the best WBBL seasons of her career. Jonassen has taken 15 wickets, the joint-third highest, to guide her team to the final. She has been excellent with a bat as well with 174 runs in 9 innings at a strike rate of 124.28 so far.

MR-W vs BH-W Probable Playing XIs:

Melbourne Renegades Women Playing XI: Courtney Webb, Hayley Matthews, Sophie Molineux (c), Deandra Dottin, Georgia Wareham, Naomi Stalenberg, Nicole Faltum (wk), Grace Scrivens, Georgia Prestwidge, Sarah Coyte, Milly Illingworth.

Brisbane Heat Women Playing XI: Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Charlie Knott, Jess Jonassen (c), Laura Harris, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Lucy Hamilton, Shikha Pandey, Nicola Hancock, Grace Parsons.