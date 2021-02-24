Motera renamed as Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Motera Stadium renamed as Narendra Modi Stadium

The newly-constructed Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad has been renamed to Narendra Modi Stadium. Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the ceremony on Wednesday, following the renaming of Motera Stadium after India Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

President Ram Nath Kovind formally inaugurated the iconic venue before the start of the third Test between India and England. The third India-England Test between will mark the beginning of a new era as the pink-ball game will be played at the revamped stadium in Ahmedabad. The 1,10,000 capacity stadium is the biggest cricketing venue in the world, surpassing the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

The stadium has 11 pitches being made using red soil and black soil. It is the only stadium in the world to have the same soil surfaces for the main & practice pitches. The total stadium area is 2,38,714 square metres, spread over 63 acres of land.

Though the capacity of the stadium has been capped at 50 per cent due to Covid-19 protocols, the 50-plus thousand fans are still expected to light up the stadium as India is set to witness only its second home pink-ball Test.