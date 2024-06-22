'Monumental moment' - India's tennis ace Sumit Nagal secures qualification for Paris Olympics

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sumit Nagal.

India's top-ranked male tennis player, Sumit Nagal has successfully qualified for the Paris Olympics. The 26-year-old took to his 'X' account to confirm the news and also thanked his sponsors for their unwavering support.

The tennis sensation also extended his gratitude towards the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and TOPS - Target Olympic Podium Scheme, a flagship program managed by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to assist India's Olympic medal hopefuls.

"Extremely glad to share that I have officially qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics. This is a monumental moment for me as the Olympics holds a special place in my heart! One of my career highlights so far was participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics," Nagal's post on X read.

"Ever since then, Paris has been a big goal for me. Can’t wait to put my best foot forward. My heartfelt gratitude to my sponsors - Indian Oil, Aryan Pumps, Yonex, Asics, Bank of Baroda, SG Sports and the Nensel Academy family for their unwavering support over the years."

"And a big thanks to TOPS and SAI for extending help in the last few months."

Born in Jaitpur, Haryana, Nagal turned pro in 2015. He spent the initial few years of his professional career grinding it hard and is reaping the rewards of that hard work now.

Nagal became the first Indian in three years to qualify for a Grand Slam singles main draw when he defeated Alex Molcan of Slovakia in straight sets in the final round of qualifying for the Australian Open.

He stunned the 31st seed of the Australian Open, Alexander Bublik in straight sets to storm into the second round of the tournament. Nagal's victory over Bublik was historic as it saw an Indian men's player beat a seeded player at a major for the first time since 1989.

However, his dream run came to a screeching halt in the second round when he lost a four-set thriller 6-2, 3-6, 5-7, 4-6 to Shang Juncheng of China.

Nagal would like to perform better compared to the Tokyo Olympics. He had defeated Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan in the first round but was outclassed 2-6, 1-6 by Daniil Medvedev in the second round.