Mohsin Naqvi all but rules Saim Ayub out of Champions Trophy due to ankle injury

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsqin Naqvi has all but confirmed that Saim Ayub will be missing the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. During an interaction with reporters in Karachi, Naqvi stated that the Pakistan Board is in no mood to risk Saim for the Champions Trophy, saying that he is their asset.

Saim twisted his ankle while fielding on Day 1 of the second Test against South Africa in Capetown earlier in January. He was carried off the field and is currently undergoing treatment in London.

Naqvi has stated that he is in touch with the doctors and that there is no hurry to bring him back onto the field of cricket. "I am in touch with his doctors on daily basis and his ankle plaster will come off in next few days," Naqvi said.

"But it will take time for his complete recovery and we are not going to risk his future career just for the Champions Trophy. He is our asset and we him fully fit whatever time is required. I am personally monitoring his progress," he added.

Saim had been in fine form in international cricket, having scored two centuries against South Africa in ODIs before getting injured in the test.

Pakistan have not named their squad for the Champions Trophy as they were waiting for Saim Ayub's fitness status. But now with Saim all but out now, PCB might name the team anytime from now.

Fakhar Zaman, who famously hit a hundred against India in the Champions Trophy 2017 final, is tipped to replace Saim. Either Shan Masood or Imam ul Haq will come in place of Abdullah Shafique.

Pakistan are placed in Group A of the 50-over global tournament alongside India, Bangladesh and New Zealand. The Men in Green will open their campaign against the Blackcaps on February 19. They face India on February 23, followed by their final league game against Bangladesh on February 27. The tournament will be held in Pakistan and Dubai with India playing their games at the UAE-based venue.