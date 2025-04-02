Mohammed Siraj reflects on Player of the Match performance vs RCB, says 'was bit emotional' Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Siraj picked up a three-wicket haul for 19 runs in his four overs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The visitors won the match by eight wickets and Siraj was adjudged as the Player of the Match.

After spending seven years at Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mohammed Siraj was released ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. The pacer was bought for INR 12.50 crore by Gujarat Titans but the 31-year-old struggled to get going in the season. He clinched two wickets in two matches but against RCB, Siraj wreaked havoc, picking up a three-wicket haul for 19 runs in four overs. Interestingly, it was his career-best IPL figure at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Courtesy of his performance, RCB were restricted to 169 runs in the first innings and Gujarat won the game by eight wickets. After the match, Siraj reflected that it was emotional for him to play against RCB and once he started bowling, he was ready to deliver. The cricketer also explained the motivation behind his celebration, which was inspired by legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

“It was emotional because I played for seven years here (for RCB). There was some nervousness and some emotion but the moment I got the ball in my hand, it was full-on (intensity). (On his celebration) That I am here (ready for the contest), and I am a Cristiano Ronaldo fan as well,” Siraj said in the post-match presentation.

Siraj also opened up on the break that he got after missing out on India’s Champions Trophy squad. The Hyderabad-born revealed that during the break, he focused on his bowling and fitness and also thanked GT head coach Ashish Nehra for giving him the freedom to express himself in the middle.

“I was playing matches consistently, so was not realizing the mistakes I was making. In the break, focused on my bowling, on my fitness and when I joined GT, I spoke to Ashu bhai (Ashish Nehra) and the ball is coming out nicely now. He asked me to just enjoy myself and do whatever I wanted. I talk to them (Rabada, Ishant and other bowling partners) and get feedback which is really helpful. As a bowler, I want to always have belief - that is an important thing,” Siraj said.