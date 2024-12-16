'Mohammed Siraj is bowling with niggle': Jasprit Bumrah reveals fitness concern for speedster in Gabba Test

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Marnus Labuschagne and Mohammed Siraj.

India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has revealed that Mohammed Siraj is carrying a 'little bit of a niggle' in the Gabba Test against Australia in Brisbane. Siraj, who bowls with a big heart, hasn't been able to create much of an impact in the ongoing Test against the Aussies. He has taken two wickets at an alarming economy rate of 4.20.

Siraj was seen in discomfort while bowling the 37th over on Day 2 when the Aussies were batting. He clutched his hamstring and left the field. He was seen leaving the field on a few more occasions on the second day.

Speaking to the media after the end of the third day of the Gabba Test, Bumrah revealed that Siraj is carrying niggle and praised him for bowling despite his discomfort.

"We (Siraj and I) have had conversations but this was the conversation he had with me before we came here (Brisbane). When we came here in Perth, as well as the last game, he looked in very good spirits," Bumrah told media after the end of the third day.

"He was bowling well and he has picked up a fair few of the wickets. In this game, I will give him credit that he had a little bit of a niggle but he still kept on bowling and still helped the team because he knew if he goes inside and he doesn’t bowl, then that team will go under pressure. So I think he has got a great attitude and he has got a fighter spirit that the team loves," the vice-captain added.

Bumrah praised that Siraj gives his best and is always up for a fight. "I personally love that as well, that he is up for a fight and he always gives it all for the team. So I think that is the biggest positive for any cricketer going forward. He gives it his absolute best on the field. And even when he is not 100% fit, when he has got a niggle, he is still fighting for the team. So that is a great attitude," added Bumrah.

India ended the third day on 51/4 after Australia posted 445 batting first. The third day resumed with Aussies being on 405/7 with Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc in the middle. They added 40 more runs before with Carey getting to 70.

India are in major trouble after being at 51/4 after rain curtailed the third day at Gabba. They have captain Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in the middle and have Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy as the only recoganised batters left in the dressing room. The visitors are trailing by 394 more runs.