Mohammed Shami sends message to BCCI selectors with five-wicket haul in Ranji Trophy

Kolkata:

Ace pacer Mohammed Shami stole the show in Bengal’s Ranji Trophy clash against Services at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani. The ace pacer dismissed opener SG Rohilla, Ravi Chauhan, Rajat Paliwal, Vineet Dhankhar and AP Sharma to claim his 14th five-wicket haul in First Class cricket.

Courtesy of his brilliant spell and Mukesh Kumar’s two wickets, Services ended the day with 231/8, after being bundled for 186 runs in the first innings. They are still trailing by 102 runs as Bengal would eye to finish early on Day 4 to collect all the points.

For Shami, the spell will give him renewed confidence as he fights for a spot in the Indian side. Over the past year, BCCI’s chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, has been vocal about Shami’s exclusion, initially questioning the pacer's fitness before stating other reasons. Shami, on the other hand, has slammed Agarkar too over fitness doubts. The 35-year-old pointed out that he has been active in the domestic circuit and fitness has never been a concern.

Mumbai eye innings win over Hyderabad

Hyderabad are reduced to 166/7 after Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy clash against Mumbai at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. After Mumbai posted 560 runs on the board, courtesy of Sarfaraz Khan’s double century and Siddhesh Lad’s ton, Hyderabad were bundled for 267 runs in the first innings. In the second innings, the Mohammed Siraj-led side once again struggled to get going. Mohit Avasthi and Musheer Khan picked up three wickets each as Mumbai eye an innings win.

Uttar Pradesh in shambles

Having been bundled for 176 runs in the first innings, Uttar Pradesh failed to improve with the bat in the second as well. The Aryan Juyal-led side are reduced to 69/7 vs Jharkhand, who declared for 561/6 in the first innings. UP are trailing by 316 runs after Day 3.