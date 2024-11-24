Mohammed Shami roped in by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 10 crore at IPL 2025 mega auction

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mohammed Shami.

Sunrisers Hyderabad roped in former Gujarat Titans speedster Mohammed Shami for a price of Rs 10 crore as they won the bidding war against Kolkata Knight Riders at the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah on Sunday, November 24.

Shami entered the IPL mega auction first in the marquee set 2 after the first six players were done. Kolkata Knight Riders were the first ones to bid for the former Gujarat Titans speedster. Chennai Super Kings joined the bidding war with KKR before Lucknow Super Giants also came in. While Shami was set to be roped in by KKR for 9.75 crore and Gujarat Titans not looking interested in the Indian speedster, Sunrisers Hyderabad joined in. The IPL 2024 finalists SRH finally got Shami for Rs 10 crore.

Mohammed Shami was in scintillating form with the ball in hand during the course of the ODI World Cup 2023. The right-arm pacer bagged as many as 24 wickets in seven games at a jaw-dropping average of 10.70 and an economy rate of 5.26. He also claimed a four-fer and three five-wicket hauls in the marquee tournament.

Shami finished the multi-nation tournament as the leading wicket-taker and also broke Zaheer Khan's record for taking the most number of wickets in a single edition of the ODI World Cup. However, Shami's fortunes turned upside down after the World Cup as he underwent surgery to get his Achilles tendon repaired in February.

Following his surgery, Shami spent a few weeks at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for his rehab and made his eagerly awaited return to competitive cricket in the Ranji Trophy fixture between his domestic side Bengal and Madhya Pradesh.

Shami claimed figures of 4/54 in the first innings of the game and picked up 3/102 in the second innings against Madhya Pradesh to help Bengal win the game by 11 runs. The 34-year-old was also a part of Bengal's playing XI in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign opener against Punjab.

Shami bowled his quota of four overs and conceded 46 runs in the game. The only wicket which came his way was of Nehal Wadhera.

Notably, Shami has represented four teams in his IPL career. He made his IPL debut for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2013 and played the next four seasons for Delhi Capitals, till 2018. He was bought by Punjab Kings before the 2019 season and served the franchise till 2021.

Shami played the 2022 and 2023 IPL seasons for Gujarat Titans. He was unavailable for the previous edition.