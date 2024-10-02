Wednesday, October 02, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Mohammed Shami's participation in Border-Gavaskar Trophy under major threat due to knee injury | Report

Mohammed Shami's participation in Border-Gavaskar Trophy under major threat due to knee injury | Report

Mohammed Shami has not played any competitive cricket following his heroic effort at the ODI World Cup 2023. Shami had finished the tournament as the leading wicket-taker and played a monumental role in helping India play the final.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: October 02, 2024 11:35 IST
Mohammed Shami.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mohammed Shami.

Mohammed Shami's eagerly awaited return to international cricket might get delayed further as reports suggest that the right-arm speedster has been hit by a fresh injury. As per a report by the Times of India, Shami has suffered a knee injury and is unlikely to be available for Bengal for the first round of the Ranji Trophy.

"Shami had resumed bowling and he was looking on track to make a comeback to competitive cricket soon. But this knee injury has flared up recently. BCCI's medical team is assessing the injury but it may require quite a bit of time," a BCCI source was quoted as saying in the report.

Notably, Shami was expected to make his return to competitive cricket in the first round of the Ranji Trophy after being named in Bengal's squad. However, the latest development has jeopardised his participation in India's premier red-ball domestic tournament.

 

More to follow..........

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement