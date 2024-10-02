Mohammed Shami's participation in Border-Gavaskar Trophy under major threat due to knee injury | Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mohammed Shami.

Mohammed Shami's eagerly awaited return to international cricket might get delayed further as reports suggest that the right-arm speedster has been hit by a fresh injury. As per a report by the Times of India, Shami has suffered a knee injury and is unlikely to be available for Bengal for the first round of the Ranji Trophy.

"Shami had resumed bowling and he was looking on track to make a comeback to competitive cricket soon. But this knee injury has flared up recently. BCCI's medical team is assessing the injury but it may require quite a bit of time," a BCCI source was quoted as saying in the report.

Notably, Shami was expected to make his return to competitive cricket in the first round of the Ranji Trophy after being named in Bengal's squad. However, the latest development has jeopardised his participation in India's premier red-ball domestic tournament.

