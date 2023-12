Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mohammed Shami at World Cup 2023

The star Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami is set to receive a prestigious Arjuna Award for his sensational performance in 2023. The experienced bowler was a leading wicket-taker in the recently concluded ICC ODI World Cup 2023 with 24 wickets in just seven innings and is the only cricketer among 26 athletes to receive an award in 2023.

Arjuna Award, India's second-highest sporting honour, is given for outstanding performance in Sports and Games.

