Mohammed Shami appears for SIR hearing in Kolkata, says 'I didn't face any problem' India fast bowler Mohammed Shami appeared before poll officials in Kolkata today for his scheduled hearing under the ongoing SIR exercise in West Bengal. While leaving the Election Commission after the hearing, he stated that he didn't face any problem and praised the officials as well.

Kolkata:

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami on Tuesday appeared before poll officials in Kolkata for his scheduled hearing under the ongoing SIR exercise in West Bengal, an official said. Shami appeared before the poll officials with the necessary documents at a school in south Kolkata's Bikramgarh area, he said.

The enumeration form filled up by Shami had discrepancies in some places, because of which he was summoned for the hearing, a senior official in the office of the state CEO said. Shami, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, has been residing in Kolkata for several years due to his cricketing career.

He is registered as a voter of ward number 93 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, which falls under the Rashbehari assembly constituency. The Indian pacer and his brother Mohammed Kaif have been issued notices by the Election Commission to appear for a hearing. Shami couldn't attend the earlier hearing as he was busy playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

"Shami could not turn up for the hearing on an earlier date as he was in Rajkot, representing Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. So, a new date was issued," the poll official said. He relocated to Kolkata at a young age on the advice of his coach. Shami later came under the guidance of former Bengal Ranji captain and coach Sambaran Bandyopadhyay and earned a spot in the Bengal Under-22 team.

Shami happy with the SIR process

After the hearing, Mohammed Shami seemd pretty happy as he praised the officials for the smooth work. "There was no problem. SIR is not something that will harm you. It is your responsibility that you should come and get things correct in SIR form. I didn't face any problem as the people here handled things really well," he said.