Mohammed Kaif lauds Shreyas Iyer after 'impactful' Champions Trophy 2025 campaign Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif took centre stage and talked about how important Shreyas Iyer was for India in the Champions Trophy 2025.

The Indian team were exceptional throughout the Champions Trophy 2025. Led by Rohit Sharma, the Men in Blue went unbeaten throughout their campaign and defeated New Zealand in the summit clash. Throughout the competition, several players put in excellent performances and clinched their third Champions Trophy title.

Throughout the course of the tournament, there were several players who stood out, and one of the stars looked to be in exceptional touch. One of the stars who performed brilliantly was star batter Shreyas Iyer. In the five innings that he played, Iyer scored 243 runs at an average of 48.6 runs. He finished as the second highest run getter of the competition and did not win any Player of the Match awards as well. Talking about the same, former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif took centre stage and lauded Shreyas Iyer for his performances.

"I was surprised by his form. He neither plays Tests nor is he in the T20I squad. He plays only ODIs for India. So you are not there in the team continuously. You have to straightaway play for India after playing in the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai, and in a zone where you have to attack, hit boundaries, and play your natural game," Kaif told Star Sports.

"I admire this batter because many players came and went at the No. 4 position. We weren't getting players for the No. 4 position. This guy came and made his place, and plays impactful knocks. He is this tournament's second-highest run-getter, but he didn't get a single Man of the Match," he added.

After the triumph in the Champions Trophy 2025, Shreyas Iyer will now be fulfilling his responsibilities in the IPL. The star batter was roped in by Punjab Kings ahead of the new season. Iyer was bought by Punjab for Rs. 26.5 crore, and with such a massive price tag behind him, he will hope to put in his best performances.