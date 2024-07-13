Mohammad Yousuf, Asad Shafiq retained in PCB's revamped selection committee | Reports

Follow us on Image Source : PCB/X Mohammad Yousuf.

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Yousuf and Test cricketer Asad Shafiq have been retained by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in its revamped selection committee.

The move has come as a surprise after their fellow panellists Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq were sacked following Pakistan's T20 World Cup debacle.

Yousuf and Shafiq will pick Pakistan's squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh to be played at home in August.

The Bangla Tigers will tour Pakistan for a two-match Test series in August-September. The series which is a part of the World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle, will get underway with the first Test in Rawalpindi from August 21-25. The second Test will be played at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi from August 30-September 3.

The revamped selection committee also includes the captains and head coaches of the red and white-ball formats.

The highlight of the revamped committee is the nomination of assistant coach Azhar Mahmood and four of PCB's board members/employees as its non-voting members.

The board members/employees include advisor to PCB chair Bilal Afzal, Manager of Analytics and Team Strategy Hassan Cheema, Director of High-Performance Nadeem Khan and Director of International Cricket Usman Wahla.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board issued a statement on July 10 to confirm the sacking of Wahab and Razzaq. Wahab, in particular, was irked by the decision and took to the social media platform 'X' to express his displeasure.

"My time serving as a member of the selection committee for PCB comes to an end, I just want my people to know that I have served the game I love with faith and sincerity and have given 100 per cent for the betterment of Pakistan cricket," Wahab had said in a statement.

"It has been an honour to serve as part of the selection panel. To make collaborative decisions as part of the seven man panel to select the national team was a privilege - everyone's vote carried equal weight, we made selection decisions as a team & shared the responsibility of that process equally. It was an honour to contribute my part to that.".