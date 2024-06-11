Mohammad Rizwan helps Pakistan stay alive in T20 World Cup 2024 with maiden win in tournament

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mohammad Rizwan.

Mohammad Rizwan's coll-headed half-century guided Pakistan home for their first win of T20 World Cup 2024. The Men in Green defeated Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York in yet another low-scorng affair when they chased down 107.

Rizwan went unbeaten on run-a-ball 53 during the run-chase as Pakistan were tested yet again. The Men in Green managed to chase the score in 17.3 overs with seven wickets in hand.

Pakistan won the toss and asked Canada to bat first. Shaheen Afridi rolled his arm with the new ball but found it hard to get his length right initially. The bowlers found their spots quickly and kept chipping with wickets but Aaron Johnson played a gem of a knock. Opening the batting for the Canadian side, Johnson kept taking risks and kept the scoreboard ticking. He made a 44-ball 52-run knock, laced with four sixes and as many fours.

Once he went back in the 14th over, when Canadians were at 73, runs came hard to come. Canada managed to end their innings on 106.

Pakistan came into the run-chase with Saim Ayub and Mohammad Rizwan opening as Babar went to the third position. But Saim's poor form continued as he went back for a 12-ball six in the fifth over. Rizwan and Babar joined hands and looked to stay calm. The Men in Green learned from their mistakes in the game against India, where they lost wickets in bundle despite looking favourites to win.

This time, even though Babar went back for run-a-ball 33, Rizwan ensured he remained unbeaten. Fakhar Zaman came and got dismissed on four, getting caught out at point. Usman Khan joined Rizwan. Usman flicked a fuller ball from Gordon towards square leg and the players took a double as Pakistan reached home with 15 balls to go.

Pakistan now have two points in three matches and face Ireland in their last league game on June 16.