Mohammad Rizwan breaks Sarfaraz Ahmed's record to script Test history for a Pakistan wicketkeeper

Mohammad Rizwan became the fastest Pakistan wicketkeeper to get to the milestone of 2,000 Test runs as he went past veteran Sarfaraz Ahmed to achieve the record during the Rawalpindi clash against England. Rizwan needed just 16 runs to get to the milestone. Even though he was dismissed for 25 by Rehan Ahmed, who was in the middle of a sensational spell in the morning session of the second day, it was enough for Rizwan to go past Sarfaraz.

Rizwan achieved the feat in his 57th innings in Test match while Sarfaraz had gotten to the milestone in 59 innings. Sarfaraz is still the leading run-getter among wicketkeepers for Pakistan in Tests with Rizwan in fifth place. However, with the run Rizwan has been on in the middle overs, he should be able to go past the likes of Moin Khan and Kamran Akmal in near future.

Most runs for Pakistan by wicketkeepers in Tests

Sarfaraz Ahmed – 3031 runs

Kamran Akmal – 2648 runs

Moin Khan – 2581 runs

Imtiaz Ahmed – 2010 runs

Mohammad Rizwan – 2009 runs

Rizwan has 2,009 runs to his name in Test cricket at an average of 41.85 including the best of unbeaten 171 against Bangladesh.

Rehan accounted for Agha Salman and Aamer Jamal apart from Rizwan as England got four wickets in the morning sessions. However, Saud Shakeel and Noman Ali have been able to keep England at bay since then and have almost overhauled the deficit.

Saud Shakeel smashed his fourth Test hundred while Noman gave him terrific support as he was nearing his half-century. Pakistan will aim to get as much lead as possible to be able to challenge England in the third innings as after trailing, the visitors will be under pressure. England, on the other hand, will be hoping to get the remaining three wickets quickly to avoid chasing a huge lead as the pitch will keep getting worse.