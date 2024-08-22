Mohammad Rizwan breaks Rishabh Pant's all-time WTC record after unbeaten 171 against Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY/AP Mohammad Rizwan and Rishabh Pant in WTC

Pakistan managed to make a stunning comeback on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test match against Bangladesh on Thursday. In-form Saud Shakeel registered a brilliant century and Mohammad Rizwan recorded an unbeaten 171 runs as Pakistan posted a huge total of 448/6 in their first innings.

Rizwan recorded his only third Test century and first after 890 days by smashing his career-best Test score of 171* off 239 balls. He also broke the record for the highest score by the no.6 batter in World Test Championship (WTC) history and stole the highlight by breaking Rishabh Pant's major record.

Mohammad Rizwan recorded the highest score by a designated wicketkeeper in WTC history. He broke Rishabh Pant's famous 141-run knock against England in 2022 to achieve this major milestone. Rizwan became the first wicketkeeper to score past 150 in WTC records.

Highest score by wicketkeepers in WTC history

171* vs Bangladesh - Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan), 2024 146 vs England - Rishabh Pant (India), 2022 141* vs West Indies - Quinton de Kock (South Africa), 2021 141 vs Sri Lanka - Litton Das (Bangladesh), 2022

Meanwhile, Saud Shakeel continued his red-hot form in Test cricket with his third Test century in just 20 innings. Shakeel now boasts exceptional numbers in Test cricket and holds the highest batting average only after Australian great Don Bradman.

Shakeel, 29, made his Test debut in 2022 and now boasts 1108 runs in just 20 innings at an average of 65.17. His batting average is the highest among active cricketers with England's Harry Brook (60.26) and Steve Smith (56.97) falling behind.

The left-handed batter also completed 1000 Test runs on Wednesday to become the joint-fastest to reach this feat for Pakistan. He equalled the former batter Saeed Ahmed's 65-year-old record for the fastest to 1000 Test runs for Pakistan.