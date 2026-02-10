Mohammad Mohsin, born and brought up in Pakistan, warns Salman Agha's men ahead of T20 World Cup clash The USA are set to face Pakistan for the first time since beating them at the 2024 T20 World Cup at home. Ahead of the clash in Colombo, USA's Mohammad Mohsin, born and brought up in Pakistan, has warned Salman Agha and his men ahead of the clash.

Colombo:

Pakistan and the USA are set to face each other in the 12th match of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. The two teams are locking horns for the first time since the USA stunned Pakistan in the super over in the previous World Cup edition in 2024. Ahead of the clash, Mohammad Mohsin, who was born and brought up in Pakistan, has warned Salman Ali Agha and his men.

He expressed confidence in his team's ability to beat Pakistan again while also stating that the USA cricket team has improved significantly, skill-wise, over the last two years, which will help them win against the men in green yet again. Notably, Mohsin wasn't part of the USA squad in 2024 but has made it to the side this time around and has already impressed in the game against India, with the figures of 1/16 in his four overs.

For the unversed, Mohsin played for Pakistan's Emerging Team in the early days of his career and also featured for the U19 team of Pakistan. He has also played in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for Peshawar Zalmi, featuring in two matches in two seasons. He last featured in the T20 League in 2021 before making a shift to the USA and finally making his debut against India.

"I think last World Cup I was not part of the team, but I was there, I watched the game, and I think this year a major difference is our strength has increased. We have a lot more skillful team, even though the last team was skillful as well, but we have increased our skill level. So we are hoping to have a good game against them tomorrow and hopefully we win again," Mohsin said in the pre-match press conference on Monday.

We will be more confident than last time, says Mohsin

Mohammad Mohsin admitted that the team discussed beating Pakistan in the previous T20 World Cup edition and that they will carry the same confidence into this encounter. Moreover, he also claimed that the team is much more confident than last time and can certainly repeat their heroics.

"Yes we have (spoken). We spoke about it in a way where we carry forward that confidence we gained from beating them in the last World Cup, and hopefully tomorrow we will be more confident than last time, and we'll have a good fight against them," Mohsin added further.

