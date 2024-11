Mohammad Amaan to lead as India announce squad for ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024

Follow us on Image Source : MOHAMMAD AMMAN/INSTAGRAM Mohammad Amaan.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a 15-member squad for the ACC U19 Men's Asia Cup 2024 with Uttar Pradesh's Mohammad Amaan named as captain. The upcoming edition of the continental event will be organized in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and played at two venues - Dubai and Sharjah respectively.

Eight teams are participating in the ongoing edition of the Asia Cup. India are placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, hosts UAE and Japan. Group B comprises Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

The BCCI has also confirmed that the Indian team will take on the defending champions Bangladesh in a warm-up fixture on November 26 in Sharjah.

The Mohammad Amaan-led side will take on Pakistan in its tournament opener on November 30 in Dubai. India will then lock horns with Japan in Sharjah on December 2. Their last group game is against UAE in Sharjah on December 4.

India U19 Squad for Asia Cup 2024:

Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, C Andre Siddarth, Mohd. Amaan (C), Kiran Chormale (VC), Pranav Pant, Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK), Anurag Kawde (WK), Hardik Raj, Md. Enaan, KP Karthikeya, Samarth Nagaraj, Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma, Nikhil Kumar

Non-travelling Reserves:

Sahil Parakh, Naman Pushpak, Anmoljeet Singh, Pranav Raghavendra, D Dipesh

ACC U19 Men's Asia Cup 2024 schedule: