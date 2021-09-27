Moeen Ali Test career in numbers

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Moeen Ali has played 64 Test matches for England.

English cricketer Moeen Ali has decided to call time on his Test career if reports are to be believed. The 34-year-old all-rounder, who played 60-odd Test matches since his debut seven years ago, has reportedly taken the call with a prolonged T20 World Cup and Ashes assignments right after the IPL 2021, where he has been representing Chennai Super Kings while living in a strict bio-bubble.

Moeen, who has reportedly informed England coach Chris Silverwood and Test captain Joe Root of his decision, don't possess the figures that many greats ahead of him possess but he did have some interesting statistics in his favour.

60.79: Moeen's bowling strike rate in Test cricket is 60.79, which is among the top seven bowlers in the format with 100 or more wickets in the game. R Ashwin leads the club at 52.46 ahead of the Sri Lanka great Muttiah Muralitharan (55.05).

238.8: Moeen's 18-ball 43 during Chennai Test against India earlier this year in February saw him score at a batting strike rate of 238.8, which is 9th highest in the history of the format.

64: Moeen played 64 Test matches for England, with his debut against Sri Lanka in July 2014 at the iconic Lords. His last Test was against India in the third Test at the Oval last month.

9: The all-rounder also took six catches during the Oval Test, which is ninth highest in the list of most catches taken by a non-wicketkeeper in an innings.

250: Moeen Ali scored 250 runs and picked 25 wickets during South Africa's Tour of England over four Test matches.