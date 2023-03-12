MIW vs UPW: Harmanpreet, Nat Sciver lead Mumbai's fourth win on trot as they defeat all teams in tournament

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MIW defeat UPW by 8 wickets in WPL 2023

MIW vs UPW: Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians continued their unbeaten run in the Women's Premier League 2023 as they outclassed Alyssa Healy's UP Warriorz in the 10th match of the tournament. The MIW team was simply outstanding against a strong UPW lineup, as they chased down the 160-run target with 8 wickets in hand. The captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver Brunt led from with the bat to help their team win inside 18 overs and register four out of four wins in the tournament.

It was another near-perfect outing for Kaur and her girls. They were asked to bowl first. They bowled beautifully against Alyssa Healy's side, restricting them to under 160 and then starting well with the bat. Even though the openers fell in succession, Kaur and Nat Sciver joined hands together and played their strokes after getting set. The duo brought up a stand of 106 runs for the third wicket.

MI register win against all teams

Such has been the domination of this side that they have now defeated each and every team in the tournament on their first attempt. They first defeated Gujarat, before defeating Bangalore and Delhi by handsome margins.

Latest Cricket News