Mithali Raj becomes first women's cricketer to reach 7000 runs in ODIs

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCIWOMEN India's Mithali Raj became the first women's cricketer in history to reach 7000 ODI runs.

After becoming the only second women's cricketer to 10,000 international runs during the third ODI of the five-match series against South Africa earlier this week, India women's cricketer Mithali Raj reached another milestone on Sunday.

The Indian captain became the first women's cricketer to reach 7,000 runs in ODIs. She achieved the feat in her 213th ODI.

Raj was also the first women's cricketer to score 6,000 runs in women's ODIs.

She made her international debut in 1999 and is the only women's cricketer to play across four decades.

(More to follow..)