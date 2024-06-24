Mitchell Starc registers all-time unwanted record as Rohit Sharma rips him apart in Super 8 clash

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mitchell Starc.

India captain Rohit Sharma was in a butcher mood as he ripped apart Australian spearhead Mitchell Starc in the India vs Australia T20 World Cup 2024 clash in Gros Islet, St Lucia. The Men in Blue are facing the Aussies in their last clash of the Super Eight stage and are looking to confirm their place in the semifinals of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Starc has registered an all-time lowest record. The 29 runs leaked by Starc in the 3rd over of India's innings are the most conceded by him in a single over in International cricket ever.

The Indian captain was in a different mood and struck him for four sixes and a four in the over. He started with a six-over deep extra cover on a fuller ball that did not move. The 37-year-old went over extra cover again on a similar ball outside off. He looked to go over mid-wicket on the next one but did not get the meat of the bat but managed to clear mid-on.

He ensured he got the meat of the bat on the next one, depositing a fuller one over deep mid-wicket for a huge six and missed only one ball in the over. Rohit then hit another six, although it came off a top-edge on a full-toss over third-man.