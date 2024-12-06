Mitchell Starc equals world record with Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal in Adelaide

Friday, December 06, 2024
     
The pink-ball Test between India and Australia got underway today in Adelaide. After opting to bat first, India got off to a horrible start with Yashasvi Jaiswal getting out off the very first ball to Mitchell Starc. The left-arm pacer of Australia created a unique feat with the wicket.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published : Dec 06, 2024 12:37 IST, Updated : Dec 06, 2024 12:37 IST
IND vs AUS
Image Source : GETTY Mitchell Starc celebrates Yashasvi Jaiswal's wicket

Australia got off to the best possible start to the pink-ball Test in Adelaide as Mitchell Starc pinned Yashasvi Jaiswal in front of the stumps of the very first ball. India had won the toss and opted to bat first earlier even as skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Ravichandran Ashwin returned to the playing XI.

Coming back to Jaiswal's dismissal, the young left-hander registered a golden duck for the first time in his Test career and became the seventh Indian overall to get out on the first ball of the match. Meanwhile, Starc created a special feat by picking up a wicket off the first ball of the Test match for the third time in his illustrious career.

In this aspect, he equalled West Indies fast bowler Pedro Collins' world record. Collins dismissed a single batter thrice off the opening delivery of a Test three times across two years. Hannan Sarkar of Bangladesh was the player to get out to the Caribbean bowler as he could never get hold of him.

As for Starc, he has dismissed Dimuth Karunaratne, Rory Burns and Yashasvi Jaiswal on the first ball of the match and given his reputation, the left-arm fast bowler is expected to do it at least once more before he calls it quits from the format.

Bowlers to pick a wicket off the first ball of a Test match most times

Player Batters to get out
Pedro Collins Hannan Sarkar (three times)
Mitchell Starc Dimuth Karunaratne, Rory Burns, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal is among the Indian players to get out on the first ball of a Test, joining Sunil Gavaskar, Sudhir Naik, WV Raman, Shiv Sunder Das, Wasim Jaffer, and KL Rahul.

India's (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shubman Gill, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Australia's (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

