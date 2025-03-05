Mitchell Santner provides fitness update of Matt Henry ahead of Champions Trophy final against India New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner shared an update on Matt Henry, who injured his right shoulder during the Champions Trophy semi-final against South Africa in Lahore. The Kiwis meanwhile defeated the Proteas by 50 runs to qualify for the final.

Ace pacer Matt Henry hurt his shoulder while fielding against South Africa in the Champions Trophy semi-final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. In the 29th over of the match, the 33-year-old slid in an attempt to complete a low catch of Heinrich Klaasen but unfortunately, hurt his right shoulder. Even though he completed the catch, Henry was immediately attended by the physios and was forced to walk off the field.

He bowled only seven overs in the match and that’s a massive concern for the team ahead of the Champions Trophy final against India on March 9. Sharing an update on his fitness, captain Mitchell Santner noted that he had a sore shoulder and the team management will have to wait for a couple of days to understand the nature of the injury.

“Have to wait and see how Matt Henry's shoulder is. It's a bit sore, we have to wait for a couple of days and see,” Santner said in the post-match presentation.

The skipper was also elated with the overall team performance. The Kiwis stamped their authority over South Africa, registering a 50-run win. The Temba Bavuma-led side was heading towards defeat for a long period but David Miller’s one-man show kept the scoreboard ticking, or else, it could have resulted in an embarrassing defeat. Miller made 100 but overall, Santner was happy with the performance of all the players.

“We took wickets in the middle overs and made it tough for the opposition. What we speak as a group is to apply pressure and take wickets in the middle. Michael Bracewell bowled really well in the last game to take a 4-fer. It was really pleasing for me to take three scalps today. It makes my job easier, we have four all-rounders who can bowl spin and they can bat as well. Rachin's five overs were great,” Santner said.