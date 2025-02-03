Mitchell Marsh recalls nephew bowling to him with Bumrah's action after 'nightmare' India series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mitchell Marsh had a horror Border-Gavaskar Trophy where he averaged just 10.43 in seven innings against India

For Mitchell Marsh, the nightmare that started in Perth in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy just didn't seem to end even after he was dropped from Australia's squad for the final Test in Sydney and then for the Sri Lanka tour. Marsh admitted that he would have loved to bat in Galle, seeing his teammates pile on 654 runs while he managed to score just 73 runs in seven innings with an average of 10.43 in four matches against India at home.

“Yeah look, if there’s one wicket I needed, it was probably that Galle wicket," Marsh said during the Cricket Australia (CA) awards. "Actually my little nephew Ted, he’s four years old, we played backyard cricket the other day. He came in with (Jasprit) Bumrah’s action, and the nightmare continued!” Marsh was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah thrice during the five-match series while getting out to four other bowlers on as many occasions.

Marsh continued to poke fun at his own expense saying that Australia played with just 10 men. Marsh, who has a love-hate relationship with the Australian fans and crowd mentioned that it continued during this summer.

“It’s been incredible, really ... capped off by the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and the way the boys played especially with 10 players, without me. They did really well," Marsh added. "Yeah, prior to December I felt a lot of love," Marsh responded to the fans' response to his performances.

“Post-December, bit of a different story," Marsh was replaced by Beau Webster in the final Test and made a half-century on his Test debut.

Marsh, who has had a long-running tryst with injuries, has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy due to a back issue and is facing a race against time to be fit in time for the 2025 edition of the IPL. Marsh was picked by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the IPL 2025 auction.