Mitchell Marsh's mammoth six destroys roof-top solar panel at Kensington Oval | WATCH

Fondly known as 'The Bison', Mitchell Marsh imprinted his name at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, when he hammered a gigantic six against England that shattered a roof-top solar panel installed at the venue.

The incident unfolded on the penultimate delivery of the ninth over. England's wrist-spinner Adil Rashid bowled a rank long hop to Marsh and the right-handed batter pulverized it over the deep midwicket fence for half a dozen. The Australia captain was quick to judge the length of the ball and rocked back on the back foot to smack it.

The ball landed on one of the roof-top solar panels at the venue and then ricocheted off the ground. The ICC (International Cricket Council) released a video that confirmed the damage to the solar panel.

Watch the video:

Meanwhile, Marsh couldn't make the most out of the start and perished after 35 off 25 balls. He paced his innings at a strike rate of 140.00 and it included two fours and as many sixes. Just like Marsh, the other Aussie batters also got off to promising starts but couldn't convert it into a huge score.

Australia posted 201 runs on the board - the highest score of the tournament to date for the loss of seven wickets.

England's chase began on a positive note as the pair of Phil Salt and Jos Buttler added 73 runs off just 43 balls but the wheels came off as soon as the Kangaroos got rid of both players. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa brought the Mitchell Marsh-led side back into the contest as he put an end to England's early onslaught.

Australia won the game by 36 runs and have almost sealed a berth in the Super 8 stage of the tournament. They are at the top of Group B with a net run rate (NRR) of 1.875.