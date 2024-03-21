'Hum aa gaye hain': Mitchell Marsh, Jake Fraser-McGurk set Delhi Capitals' net session ablaze upon arrival

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mitchell Marsh.

Australia's star allrounder Mitchell Marsh and emerging batting sensation Jake Fraser-McGurk have joined Delhi Capitals' camp for the IPL 2024 season and set the practice session on fire with plenty of lusty blows.

Marsh, who led Australia to a 3-0 clean sweep against New Zealand in February, is a crucial member of Capitals and is expected to keep their run rate afloat in the middle overs.

On the other hand, Fraser-McGurk, Delhi's latest recruit has joined them as an injury replacement. Having played just two ODIs, the 21-year-old is fairly new to the international circuit and would love to make an impact if he is provided with an opportunity in the playing XI at any time during the course of the season.

Fraser-McGurk burst onto the scene with a world-record 29-ball ton - the fastest century recorded in white-ball or List-A cricket. The right-handed batter scored the sensational hundred while playing for South Australia against Tasmania in the Marsh One-Day Cup in October last year.

Watch Jake Fraser-McGurk and Mitchell Marsh's batting video:

Meanwhile, Delhi have been bolstered by the return of their skipper Rishabh Pant, who has been declared fit to bat and keep wickets by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The franchise missed Pant badly in the last season.

Capitals finished second from the bottom in the previous season with just five wins and nine losses in 14 games. David Warner led them in the last season.

Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 squad:

Rishabh Pant (c), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Kumar Kushagra, Ricky Bhui, Shai Hope, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara, David Warner, Pravin Dubey, Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Sumit Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jhye Richardson, Rasikh Salem.