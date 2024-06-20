Mitchell Marsh 'available to bowl' as Australia gear up for Super Eight opener against Bangladesh

Thursday, June 20, 2024
     
Australia will play Bangladesh at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. They will then take on Afghanistan at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent followed by an eagerly awaited clash with India at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: June 20, 2024 6:46 IST
Mitchell Marsh.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mitchell Marsh.

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh has confirmed that he would be 'available to bowl' as the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 winners gear up for their Super Eight opener against Bangladesh.

Marsh has not bowled a single delivery since his IPL 2024 stint was cut short due to a hamstring injury and Delhi Capitals were forced to let him go mid-season and sign Afghanistan's star allrounder Gulbadin Naib as his replacement.

"I'll be available to bowl. With the line-up that we've got, I don't really necessarily see a need for me to bowl, but I think it's really important in this format to have options and we're blessed with plenty of those," Marsh was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"Physically feel good. It's always nice to have a bit of break from bowling and I often joke about that. But Stoin and I often talk about it as allrounders, we love being in the game," he added.

Glenn Maxwell heaps praise on Mitchell Marsh

Glenn Maxwell has lauded his T20I captain. Maxwell said that Marsh has been "unbelievable over the last couple of years" and is a real game-changer in any format of the sport.

"Mitch has been unbelievable over the last couple of years, since he's come back into all three formats, especially the Test stuff, (and) I think that's probably filtered into the confidence in the other two formats. Watching him go about his work, you always know he's only one or two shots away from basically ruining a game and we are looking forward to seeing that," Maxwell told ESPN's Around The Wicket.

Australia squad:

David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar

Support Staff:

Andrew McDonald, Andre Borovec, Daniel Vettori, Clint McKay, Michael Di Venuto

