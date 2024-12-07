Mitchel Starc produces 'banana swing' castles Shubman Gill in 2nd innings of Adelaide Test | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP Shubman Gill was castled by Mitchell Starc.

Mitchell Starc produced a jaw-dropping 'banana swing' to castle out star batter Shubman Gill in the second innings of the Adelaide Test. Starc, who had registered a career-best figures of 6/48 in the first innings on the Pink-ball Test, came back to haunt the Indian team once again in the second essay.

He got some brilliant swing and seam under the lights in the third session of Day 2. India were in choppy waters after conceding a 157-run trail in the first innings. They were sent into more trouble after a collapse in the second essay. One wicket among them which caught the eyeballs of the fans was Starc getting the better of Gill.

In his second spell of the innings, Starc cleaned up the Indian batter with a jaw-dropping delivery. He pitched one fuller on the off stump as Gill went to play for the line. But the wily speedster had produced some late swing and seam movement and the delivery went on to take out the middle stump. Had there been no swing and seam, the ball was going to probably fifth or sixth stump but the magic by Starc made it a special one.

