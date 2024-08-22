Minnu Mani and Priya Mishra headline India A Women's dominating day against Australia

Follow us on Image Source : MINNU MANI/INSTAGRAM Minnu Mani

India A Women's tour of Australia entered its last phase today with the only unofficial Test getting underway at the Gold Coast. The hosts, led by Charli Knott, opted to bat first but the decision didn't prove to be great as the Indian bowlers spun a web around them to skittle Australia A for just 212 runs. Minnu Mani and Priya Mishra bowled superbly to share nine wickets between them with the former picking up a five-wicket haul.

It was a decent start for Australia in the opening session as their openers Emma de Broughe and Georgia Voll added 56 runs with the latter doing the bulk of the scoring. Priya Mishra was the first bowler to strike as she castled the former and then began the procession as they were soon reduced to 94/5.

Mani and Mishra didn't let the batters off the hook during their spells and kept picking wickets at regular intervals. Mannat Kashyap also chipped in with a crucial wicket of Voll who scored 71 runs and at 144/8, Australia A were looking down and out in the first innings itself.

But Australians are known to not give up and their lower-order batters Grace Parsons and Kate Peterson put up an admirable fight with a 60-run partnership with the former scoring 35 runs and her partner mustering 26. In the end, the hosts were bundled out for 212 runs in 65.5 overs.

In response, India A lost Priya Punia early with Maitlan Brown striking with the new ball. Shubha Satheesh then accumulated 22 quick runs before being pinned in front of the stumps by Kate Peterson. It was the duo of Shweta Sehrawat and Tejal Hasabnis who made sure that India A ended the day on top with an unbeaten 53-run stand.

India A were 100/2 at stumps on Day 1 with Shweta unbeaten on 40 while Hasabnis is batting well on 31. The visitors are trailing by 112 runs only and on the second day, they will look to strengthen their position.

Brief Scores

India A - 100/2 after 36 overs (S Sehrawat 40*)

Australia A - 212 all out in 65.5 overs (G Voll 71; M Mani 5/58, P Mishra 4/58)