Michael Vaughan floats idea of holding the remainder of IPL 2025 in England The 2025 edition of the IPL was suspended on May 10 in view of the escalating cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. Even though the announcement suggests that the postponement is just for a week, the resumption after seven days seems unlikely.

New Delhi:

Following the temporary suspension of the 2025 edition of the IPL, Michael Vaughan, the former England captain, has floated the idea of the remainder of the matches taking place in the United Kingdom. Since South Africa, Australia and Indian players are all scheduled to travel to the United Kingdom for their respective Test assignments from June onwards, Vaughan wondered if it would be possible to host the remaining 17 games in and around England.

"I wonder if it’s possible to finish the IPL in the UK .. We have all the venues and the Indian players can then stay on for the Test series .. Just a thought?," Vaughan wondered loudly, out on X (formerly Twitter).

South Africa and Australia are scheduled to play in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's in London from June 11-15 (with June 16 being the reserve day), while India will lock horns against England in a five-match Test series, scheduled to begin on June 20.

For the uninitiated, the 2025 edition of the IPL was suspended for a week after the BCCI decided to halt in the national interest, following elaborate conversations with all franchises.

The franchises had raised their concerns after the overseas players were unsure amidst the border tensions that escalated in the last few days and wanted to leave India as quickly as possible. The chances of the tournament resumption in seven days look bleak, given that the international schedule is unpardonable.

England's home summer begins on May 22, while South Africa and Australian cricket boards would want their respective players to be in the United Kingdom by month end to get enough time for preparation and acclimatise to the conditions. The only possibility is matches being played in double-headers and then too, at least 9-10 days will be required, which might push the IPL jamboree beyond its May 25 date.