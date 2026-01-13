MI-W vs GG-W WPL Match Score Live: Unstoppable Gujarat face biggest test against Mumbai Indians Gujarat Giants remain undefeated in the 2026 season, defeating UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals. Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, aim to regain form after a loss to RCB, with Nat Sciver-Brunt and Kaur in strong form. They play each other on January 13 in Navi Mumbai.

Navi Mumbai:

Gujarat Giants have been commendable in the ongoing season. The Ash Gardner-led side had a tough time in the previous three seasons, but in 2026, the tables have turned as the Giants are undefeated so far. They have already defeated UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals and will be hoping to keep up with the momentum when they challenge Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Sports Academy on January 13.

When it comes to the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side, they suffered a thrilling defeat to RCB in their opening game before returning to winning ways against Delhi. In their last game, Nat Sciver-Brunt lived up to her potential, scoring 70 runs, while the captain herself was in sensational rhythm. For Gujarat, Sophie Devine has wreaked havoc in the previous game, scoring 95 runs off 42 balls and the match is all about keeping up with the momentum.