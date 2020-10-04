MI vs SRH | Rohit Sharma equals Suresh Raina to become second-most capped player in IPL history

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Sunday joined veteran cricketer Suresh Raina to become the second-most capped player in the history of the Indian Premier League. Rohit achieved the feat after taking the field on Sunday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium for the IPL 2020 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

With 193 appearances each, Rohit and Raina stand second on the list behind Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni, who later on Sunday evening will make his 195th appearance in IPL.

With Raina missing out on IPL 2020, Dhoni had managed to surpass him earlier this week. If Chennai Super Kings reach the final, Dhoni is likely to retain the top spot. However, if CSK fail to reach the playoffs for the first time in IPL history while Mumbai Indians do, Rohit might take over the top spot.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians had won the toss and opted to bat first in Sharjah, but Rohit had gotten off to a poor start. After smashing a six over deep mid-wicket, the captain chased a widish ball from Sandeep Sharma and in a bid got the slightest of touch with the bottom end before the ball landed into the gloves of wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

Mumbai have so far won two and lost two matches, one of which was a Super Over defeat.

