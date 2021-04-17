MI vs SRH | Rohit Sharma breaks MS Dhoni's elusive IPL record, inches closer to AB de Villiers

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday achieved not one but two elusive feats during match 9 of the ongoing IPL 2021 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

With a six against Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the fourth over, Rohit surpassed Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni to become the Indian payer with the most sixes in the history of IPL. Rohit now has 217 sixes in IPL, one ahead of Dhoni. Overall, he stands third in the list after Chris Gayle of Punjab Kings (351) and AB de Villiers (237).

Rohit, en route to his 32 off 25, laced with two boundaries and two sixes, also reached the milestone of 4000 T20 runs as a captain.

Earlier in the evening, Mumbai Indians became the first team this season to opt to bat after winning the toss. They made only one change for the game - Adam Milne in place of Marco Jansen.

Mumbai made a promising start to the contest scoring 53 runs in the PowerPlay before Vijay Shankar removed both Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav in his ssuccessive overs.