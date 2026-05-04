MI vs LSG LIVE cricket score: MI aim to return to winning ways

Mumbai:

The 47th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 sees Lucknow Super Giants taking on Mumbai Indians. The two sides lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, and it is worth noting that MI and LSG are two of the worst-performing sides in the ongoing edition of the tournament. While LSG are in 10th place in the standings, the side is more or less out of the race for the playoffs, but they can still mathematically make it and that is what they will hope to do against Mumbai Indians.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians are just above Lucknow Super Giants in the standings. With two wins and seven losses in nine matches, the side is level on points with LSG but are above them due to their superior net run rate. They will aim to put in a good showing as they too are not out of the race for the playoffs yet.