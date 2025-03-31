MI vs KKR pitch report: How will surface at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai play for IPL 2025 Match 12? The Mumbai Indians are set to play their first home game in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) today at the Wankhede Stadium and will be keen to register for their first win. Here's the pitch report of the venue:

The Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will face each other today in the 12th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The T20 extravaganza has reached Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for the first time this season, and this provides a great chance for the home team to notch up their first win of IPL 2025.

MI have so far played two matches and lost both, against Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, and are the only team not to win a match. Their record at home is decent, but beating KKR won't be easy at all as they are coming off a comfortable win over Rajasthan Royals in their previous outing.

KKR chased down 152 runs in less than 18 overs as their spinners, Varun Chakaravarthy and Moeen Ali, came to the party while Quinton de Kock struck a valuable half-century in the chase to take the team over the line. Having said that, the ball is known to travel a lot at the Wankhede Stadium and they will have to be up for the task. Moreover, KKR won the previous face-off at the venue against MI last season.

Wankhede Stadium - Pitch Report

This is the first match of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium. Last season, the venue hosted seven matches and four of them were won by teams batting first. 188 was the average first innings score here last season while 234 was the highest score registered by MI against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Another good pitch is expected and the team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

Wankhede Stadium - IPL Numbers Game

Matches Played - 7 (in IPL 2024)

Matches won batting first - 4

Matches won bowling first - 3

Average first innings score - 188

Highest score - 234 by MI vs DC

Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anrich Nortje, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Sunil Narine, Rovman Powell, Mayank Markande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz, Will Jacks, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Vignesh Puthur, Karn Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Krishnan Shrijith