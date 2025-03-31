MI vs KKR IPL 2025 live cricket score: Mumbai Indians opt to bowl first against Kolkata 

MI vs KKR IPL 2025 live cricket score: Mumbai Indians opt to bowl first against KolkataMI vs KKR IPL 2025 live cricket score: Mumbai Indians are all set to take on Kolkata Knight Riders. Both sides lock horns in game 12 of the tournament at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Where Mumbai Indians are yet to win a game in the tournament, three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders registered their first win of the season in their last game against Rajasthan Royals. With the upcoming clash, both teams will be hoping for a good performance.