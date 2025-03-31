Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. MI vs KKR IPL 2025 live cricket score: Mumbai Indians opt to bowl first against Kolkata

  Live MI vs KKR IPL 2025 live cricket score: Mumbai Indians opt to bowl first against Kolkata

MI vs KKR IPL 2025 live cricket score: Mumbai Indians are all set to take on Kolkata Knight Riders. Both sides face off at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, and with MI having lost both matches that they have played so far, the five-time champions will hope for a good performance.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians Image Source : Getty
Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
New DelhiPublished: , Updated:

MI vs KKR IPL 2025 live cricket score: Mumbai Indians opt to bowl first against Kolkata 

MI vs KKR IPL 2025 live cricket score: Mumbai Indians are all set to take on Kolkata Knight Riders. Both sides lock horns in game 12 of the tournament at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Where Mumbai Indians are yet to win a game in the tournament, three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders registered their first win of the season in their last game against Rajasthan Royals. With the upcoming clash, both teams will be hoping for a good performance. 

Match Scorecard

 

 

Live updates :MI vs KKR IPL 2025 live cricket score: Winless Mumbai hope for first win against Kolkata

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 7:01 PM (IST)Mar 31, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Mumbai opt to bowl first

    Mumbai Indians have won the toss and have opted to bowl first in Mumbai. The side will aim to chase at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. 

  • 6:44 PM (IST)Mar 31, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    MI hoping for first win

    Mumbai Indians have gotten off to a horrid start to their IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 campaign. The side lost their first two matches of the season against Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. Taking on defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in their next clash, they will hope to heavily improve. 

  • 6:24 PM (IST)Mar 31, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    WELCOME!

    The stage is set for game 12 of the ongoing IPL 2025. Mumbai Indians lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium, and with Mumbai winless so far, the side will hope to register their first win of the season. On the other hand, KKR will hope to continue their winning ways. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket Ipl IPL 2025 Live Updates MI Vs KKR
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\