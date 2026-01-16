MI London appoint Keiron Pollard as new head coach; Lisa Keightley for women's Hundred MI London have appointed Kieron Pollard and Lisa Keightley as men’s and women’s head coaches for the Hundred. Pollard brings vast MI experience, while Keightley arrives after winning the 2025 women’s title, as the franchise builds on the legacy of Oval Invincibles.

MI London have unveiled their leadership group for the upcoming season of the Hundred, appointing Kieron Pollard as men’s head coach and Lisa Keightley to lead the women’s team. The appointments come as the franchise prepares for its first campaign under the MI London identity, following the rebranding of Oval Invincibles.

Pollard’s appointment strengthens the franchise’s connection with the Mumbai Indians network. The 38-year-old has been closely associated with MI teams across multiple leagues, having played 211 matches for Mumbai Indians and continuing to serve the franchise as a batting coach. His global experience includes stints with MI Cape Town in the SA20, MI New York in Major League Cricket, and MI Emirates in the ILT20, whom he recently captained to the final.

Pollard is no stranger to English conditions. He featured for Surrey in the Vitality Blast in 2022 and has played two seasons in the Hundred, representing London Spirit in 2022 and Southern Brave in 2024. His familiarity with the Kia Oval is seen as a major asset as MI London look to sustain the success previously enjoyed by the men’s side.

“I am honoured to take on the role of Head Coach with MI London. Having played in The Hundred and for Surrey, I've seen first-hand the strong alignment between Surrey's cricketing culture and the Mumbai Indians' winning ethos. This is an exciting opportunity to build a strong team, create a high-performance culture, and work towards sustained success in the seasons ahead,” Pollard said.

Keightley’s experience in franchise cricket

The women’s team will be guided by Keightley, who joins from Northern Superchargers, recently renamed Sunrisers Leeds. She led the Superchargers to the 2025 women’s Hundred title and brings extensive coaching experience, including roles with Mumbai Indians in the WPL, Sydney Thunder in the WBBL, and England Women between 2019 and 2022.

“I'm delighted to join MI London women's team for the 2026 season. The Kia Oval is a brilliant place to play and gives me a unique chance to combine Surrey's rich cricketing heritage with the global winning culture of the MI family,” Keightley said.