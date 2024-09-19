'Mere ko kyun maar rahe ho?': Rishabh Pant gets into verbal argument with Litton Das in Chennai | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rishabh Pant walking off after getting out

Rishabh Pant's Test comeback wasn't as smooth as he would've liked. The left-hander came out to bat when India was struggling at 34/3 and it took him seven balls to score his first Test runs in 634 days as Bangladesh bowlers, especially Hasan Mahmud, were breathing fire in the middle. But the cricketer weathered the storm to score a fluent 39 off 52 deliveries before getting dismissed.

During his innings, Pant was involved in a heated exchange with Bangladesh wicketkeeper Litton Das in the 16th over of the innings. Taskin Ahmed was delivering the over and the Yashasvi Jaiswal-Pant duo took a quick single after the ball was deflected off Pant's pads.

It was an unintentional deflection from the Indian batter but Das was quick to counter Pant over the same. Litton Das expressed his displeasure towards Pant and this is when the latter told him that the fielder was hitting him instead of throwing properly. "Usko bhi to dekho mere ko kyun maar rahe ho? (Why is he hitting me, he should throw properly)," Pant told Das to which the Bangladesh keeper replied, " Wo to maarega hi na throw (He will throw only na)."

Watch the video here:

Pant's innings helped India recover from a precarious position in the first session as he added 62 runs with Jaiswal for the fourth wicket stand. But the dynamic left-hander couldn't go big with the star of the day, Hasan Mahmud sending him back soon after lunch. By the end of the second session, India found themselves in trouble yet again at 144/6 but this time, the duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja helped them recover with their aggressive batting to add an unbeaten 80 so far. India will be hoping for them to see off the day to take the honours after a tough battle.

India's playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep

Bangladesh's playing XI: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana