Megan Schutt overtakes Nida Dar to shatter biggest bowling record in women's T20I cricket

Megan Schutt entered the history books during Australia's Women's T20 World Cup 2024 league stage game against Pakistan on Friday. The veteran pacer took one wicket to become the leading wicket-taker in women's T20I cricket history.

The Australian fast bowler broke the Pakistani legend Nida Dar's all-time 143 wickets record after dismissing Sadaf Shamas at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Schutt became the leading wicket-taker in women's T20 World Cup history in the last game and now shattered the biggest bowling record in T20Is with her 144 wickets.

The 31-year-old right-arm pacer made her T20I debut in 2013 and went on to become the most successful bowler across formats. She now boasts 144 wickets in just 115 T20I innings at an average of 17.09 and an economy rate of 6.28. She has played remarkably 35 innings less than Nida Dar, who will look to regain her top spot when Pakistan come to bowl in the second innings.

She has been in sensational form in the ninth edition of the Women's T20 World Cup with the second-highest 7 wickets in three innings. She took three wickets each against New Zealand and Sri Lanka in the first two games to break the veteran South African pacer Shabnim Ismail's record for the most wickets in tournament history.

India's star spin all-rounder Deepti Sharma ranks third in the most T20I wickets chart with 133 wickets while the current world No.1 Sophie Ecclestone has claimed 128 wickets in just 87 T20I innings so far.

Most wickets in women's T20Is