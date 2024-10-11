Friday, October 11, 2024
     
Megan Schutt overtakes Nida Dar to shatter biggest bowling record in women's T20I cricket

The in-form Australian pacer Megan Schutt dismissed Sadaf Shamas in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 game to register her 144th wicket in T20I cricket. She broke legendary spinner Nida Dar's all-time record to create history in Dubai.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 11, 2024 20:41 IST
Megan Schutt
Image Source : GETTY Megan Schutt during the T20 game against Pakistan in Dubai on October 11, 2024

Megan Schutt entered the history books during Australia's Women's T20 World Cup 2024 league stage game against Pakistan on Friday. The veteran pacer took one wicket to become the leading wicket-taker in women's T20I cricket history.

The Australian fast bowler broke the Pakistani legend Nida Dar's all-time 143 wickets record after dismissing Sadaf Shamas at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Schutt became the leading wicket-taker in women's T20 World Cup history in the last game and now shattered the biggest bowling record in T20Is with her 144 wickets. 

The 31-year-old right-arm pacer made her T20I debut in 2013 and went on to become the most successful bowler across formats. She now boasts 144 wickets in just 115 T20I innings at an average of 17.09 and an economy rate of 6.28. She has played remarkably 35 innings less than Nida Dar, who will look to regain her top spot when Pakistan come to bowl in the second innings. 

She has been in sensational form in the ninth edition of the Women's T20 World Cup with the second-highest 7 wickets in three innings. She took three wickets each against New Zealand and Sri Lanka in the first two games to break the veteran South African pacer Shabnim Ismail's record for the most wickets in tournament history. 

IND vs BAN Pitch Report: How will surface at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad play?

Shan Masood launches attack on bowlers as wait for maiden Test win as captain continues

India's probable playing XI for 3rd T20I against Bangladesh: Sanju Samson OUT, Harshit Rana to debut

India's star spin all-rounder Deepti Sharma ranks third in the most T20I wickets chart with 133 wickets while the current world No.1 Sophie Ecclestone has claimed 128 wickets in just 87 T20I innings so far.

Most wickets in women's T20Is

  1. Megan Schutt (Australia) - 144 wickets in 115 T20I innings
  2. Nida Dar (Pakistan) - 143 wickets in 150 T20I innings
  3. Deepti Sharma (India) - 133 wickets in 117 T20I innings
  4. Sophie Ecclestone (England) - 128 wickets in 87 T20I innings
  5. Ellyse Perry (Australia) - 126 wickets in 136 T20I innings
