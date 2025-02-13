Meg Lanning in chase of WPL glory for Delhi Capitals with minute changes

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Meg Lanning

Two brilliant seasons in the WPL (Women’s Premier League), two finals, and Delhi Capitals women are still without a trophy. The side has been exceptional across the two seasons of the tournament. However, despite two top-of-the-table finishes and two finals, the WPL title still eludes the side.

It is worth noting that Delhi Capitals lost the final to Mumbai Indians in the WPL 2023 and then went on to lose another final to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2024 season. Ahead of the new campaign, Capitals’ skipper Meg Lanning took centre stage and talked about how the side is looking to make minor changes but will continue to do what they have been doing for the last two seasons.

Lanning believes that her side has what it takes to clinch the trophy in the 2025 season. "We've had two good seasons without obviously being able to finish it off the way we would have liked in winning the title. I guess the key for us is maintaining what we've been doing well. We think we have been playing some really good cricket and doing a lot of things right. We're just evolving and making a few little changes here and there that we think will make a big difference and hopefully allow us to take that next step. It's not [a] big shift from us,” Meg Lanning was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"We've added some new players, and also the players who have been here previously have also improved and gotten better as well. We feel like we're [at] a really good spot. It's not [about] changing too much. We've been doing a lot right. It's just some small things here and there to to take us to the next step,” she added.

It is worth noting that Lanning will be coming into the WPL 2025 as one of the most successful players. Having scored 676 runs across the two seasons of the tournament, she is the WPL’s highest ever run-getter and has also been in great form in the Women's National Cricket League (WNCL). After two seasons where Delhi Capitals came very close to winning the WPL title, Lanning’s side will be seeking redemption in 2025.